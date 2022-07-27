The Columbia Gorge News (columbiagorgenews.com) will host a live, exclusive video stream of the 2022 Oregon Gubernatorial Debate, sponsored by Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and its members on Friday, July 29 at 2 p.m.
The debate is exclusive coverage on the Columbia Gorge News website for subscribers only.
Log-In Friday to hear: Democrat Candidate – Tina Kotek; Independent Candidate Betsy Johnson; and Republican Candidate – Christine Drazan.
The even will be live from the Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches, Ore. and is presented in partnership with Allied Video Productions.
Not a current subscribe? Subscribe online!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.