Margaret Kathleen McCuistion passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2020, in College Place, Wash. She was born on Dec. 27, 1939, in White Salmon, Wash., to William “Bill” McCuistion and Alice (Bowling) McCuistion. She grew up in Trout Lake and graduated from Trout Lake High School in 1958. Kathleen then attended Washington State University and the Museum Art School in Portland, Ore., making many lasting friendships. She worked various jobs in the graphic design and drafting fields. Kathleen was also a talented artist and calligrapher, participating in numerous art shows in the Portland area. In the 1980s, she moved back to the White Salmon area. Kathleen served as a Klickitat County Port Commissioner from 1992-1997.
Kathleen enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and was always ready to hop in the car and go for a drive or out for lunch. She also enjoyed pondering life’s philosophical and metaphysical aspects. Kathleen expressed her creative spirit in many different ways over her lifetime, including drawing, painting, calligraphy, collage work, and gardening.
Kathleen is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Lynne McCuistion of Underwood, Wash.; niece Kim McCuistion, also of Underwood; and niece Tery Murphy and her family of Walla Walla, Wash. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be held at the Trout Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an animal shelter, such as Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue or Home at Last, to reflect Kathleen’s love of our four-footed friends.
