HOOD RIVER — On Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cascade Forest Conservancy (CFC) and the Green River Valley Alliance (GRVA) will be hosting their next “No Place For a Mine” event at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave. This free event, open to the public, is part of CFC and GRVA’s ongoing efforts to protect the Green River Valley by Mount St. Helens from the threat of mining.
“The Green River Valley is beloved by many for its scenic views, its remote and peaceful location, and for its boundless outdoor recreation opportunities,” said an event press release. “Hikers, mountain bikers, backcountry horseback riders, hunters, anglers, botanizers, foragers, and many others come to this area to enjoy the Green River Trail, Goat Mountain Trail, and Green River Horsecamp, all of which would be devastated by mining in the area.
“Mount St. Helens is also known as Lawetlat’la, or ‘the smoker,’ and is officially recognized as a Traditional Cultural Property of both the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the Confederated Bands and Tribes of the Yakama Nation due to its cultural and spiritual significance to both Tribes,” continued the press release.
“This is also an incredibly unique landscape, in part due to the fact that it is home to impressive old growth trees which are some of the last remaining in the area after the 1980 blast. These old forests provide key habitat to a wide range of wildlife including large herds of deer and elk. The Green River itself also provides drinking water for downstream communities and is a gene bank for wild steelhead. For these reasons and many others it is clear to us that this is no place for a mine.”
The event will consist of a short presentation, opportunities to ask questions and get answers, and some time set aside for taking action, in-person, to help protect this landscape.
Visit the Facebook page for this event at facebook.com/events/1520672645032443.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.