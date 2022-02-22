Columbia Area Transit (CAT) has a new By-Reservation Medical Shuttle service from the Gorge to seven medical services facilities in the Portland Metro area: Providence Portland Medical Center, Legacy Emanuel, Good Samaritan Main Hospital, OHSU Hospital, Veteran’s Main Hospital, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, and Indian Health Services. The purpose of trips on the CAT Medical Shuttle can be to access medical services or to visit loved ones who are receiving medical care in Portland. The service is available from Hood River and Wasco counties, with connections for individuals who live in Skamania and Klickitat counties.
Operating days and times are Tuesday and Thursday from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the earliest drop off in Portland at 9:45 a.m. and latest pickup in Portland at 3:30cp.m. CAT Medical Shuttle individual fares are $20 each way, not including transit to or from the pick-up points in Wasco or Hood River counties.
Riders may book up to two months in advance but should schedule at least two weeks in advance. Bookings made less than two weeks in advance are dependent on driver availability. If the passenger requires a caretaker, the caretaker may ride for free. To schedule a ride in Hood River County, call 541-386-4202, and in Wasco County, 541-296-7595. For more information, visit rideCATbus.org.
Commented