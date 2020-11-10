The North Central Public Health District has reported the 14th death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Flagstone Senior Living in mid-September.
Under Oregon Health Authority investigative guidelines, a death is considered to be related to COVID-19 if it occurs within 60 days of exposure to a confirmed case, onset of symptoms, or date of the person’s first positive test.
The outbreak at Flagstone began in mid-September, involved 51 COVID cases, and was resolved late last month. Outbreaks are considered resolved when two incubation periods have passed after the onset of symptoms in the last reported case. For COVID-19, this time frame is 28 days; and the last case at Flagstone was reported on Oct. 1.
"We would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the Flagstone staff," said NCPHD in a press release. "They endured long, demanding hours and remained steadfast in caring for some of the most fragile members of our community. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one during this time."
