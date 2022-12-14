Central Gorge Master Gardeners gathered in their greenhouse to create holiday wreaths and swags during the 12th annual Holiday Greenery Event on Dec. 3. Each unique decoration was designed to bring joy this holiday season. In addition to making holiday decorations for themselves, Master Gardener volunteers created 29 items that were donated to WAGAP and FISH Food Bank for distribution to their clients.
If you love plants, enjoy learning, and sharing your skills, the Master Gardener program is designed for you. Applications are being accepted through Dec. 16 for the class of 2023. For more information and an application, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver or email megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.
Commented