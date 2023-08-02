HOOD RIVER — Local opera singer Olivia Newcomb will be performing at the Columbia Gorge Hotel's Valentino Lounge from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.
In collaboration with the multitalented Mitchell Jett Spencer, Newcomb will be performing works by Bizet, Mozart, Bolcom, Gounod, and more. Newcomb will be putting out a hat to collect donations for the upcoming audition season expenses, but there is no fee associated with the performance.
"Please consider attending to enjoy a summer evening of song," said a press release.
Newcomb currently pursues her master’s at the Turner-Fischer Center for Opera at Louisiana State University, where she’s portrayed Le Prince Charmant in Massenet’s Cendrillon and Desirée Armfeldt in Sondheim’s A Little Night Music. Newcomb received her undergraduate degree from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, where she performed Little Buttercup in Gilbert & Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore for Indiana University Opera Theatre. Most recently, Newcomb was seen as Amastre in Serse by G.F. Handel and Carmen in “Opera Goes to the Movies'' for the Utah Vocal Arts Academy this summer. Next fall she will appear as Ty/Cassandra in the collegiate premiere of Kassandra by Anthony K. Brandt.
Spencer, originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, is a composer and pianist residing in White Salmon. He has given multiple performances since moving to the Columbia Gorge, including his recent appearance as soloist for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Gorge Sinfonietta in November 2022. As a composer, Spencer’s music spans a broad range of ensembles and styles, seeking to combine his enthusiasm for modern American rock music with his classical and contrapuntal training.
A graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder, Spencer honed his compositional abilities under private instruction from Carter Pann in addition to piano performance studies with Dr. Maria Kurchevskaya Currey. When not in front of a keyboard, Spencer can usually be found skiing down Mount Hood (jettspencer.com).
