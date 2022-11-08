Garique Clifford, candidate for sheriff of Klickitat County, currently leads in the race against incumbent and fellow Republican candidate Bob Songer by 66 votes, according to the first round of results in the Nov. 8 general election. With 2,592 ballots left to count, it’s anyone’s race, but the first round of results is signaling that the race will be a close call.

Lori Zoller is in a comfortable lead in the race for Klickitat County commissioner against opponent Matt Dumolt, with 3,740 votes against Dumolt’s 2,368.

In the race for Klickitat County auditor, Heather Jobe has received 3,784 votes, and against JoAnne Enyeart Chambers’ 2,142 votes, Jobe is currently in the lead, holding onto 63.16 percent of the votes.

Renea Campbell is leading in the race for Klickitat County clerk, with 4,434 votes to Shelby McKern’s 2,206 votes.

Klickitat County is currently measuring a 44.46 percent turnout in the Nov. 8 general election.

The next ballot count occurs tomorrow, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. Elections statewide will be certified Dec. 8.

Full election results coming out of the first round of ballot tallies from Klickitat County are as follows:

 KLICKITAT COUNTY FULL RESULTS

U.S. Senator

Patty Murray: 3,003

Tiffany Smiley: 4,006

U.S. Representative, 4th District

Dan Newhouse: 4,005

Doug White: 2,891

Washington State Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs: 2,679

Julie Anderson: 3,798

State Legislative District 14

Gina Mosbrucker: 4,278

Liz Hallock: 2,519

Klickitat County Assessor

Billi Jean Bare: 4,767

Klickitat County Auditor

Heather Jobe: 3,784

JoAnne Enyeart Chambers: 2,142

Klickitat County Clerk

Renea Campbell: 4,434

Shelby McKern: 2,206

Klickitat County Commissioner

Lori Zoller: 3,740

Matt Dumolt: 2,368

Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney

David R. Quesnel: 4,286

Klickitat County Sheriff

Bob Songer: 3,417

Garique Clifford: 3,483

Klickitat County Treasurer

Greg Gallagher: 4,614