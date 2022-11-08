Garique Clifford, candidate for sheriff of Klickitat County, currently leads in the race against incumbent and fellow Republican candidate Bob Songer by 66 votes, according to the first round of results in the Nov. 8 general election. With 2,592 ballots left to count, it’s anyone’s race, but the first round of results is signaling that the race will be a close call.
Lori Zoller is in a comfortable lead in the race for Klickitat County commissioner against opponent Matt Dumolt, with 3,740 votes against Dumolt’s 2,368.
In the race for Klickitat County auditor, Heather Jobe has received 3,784 votes, and against JoAnne Enyeart Chambers’ 2,142 votes, Jobe is currently in the lead, holding onto 63.16 percent of the votes.
Renea Campbell is leading in the race for Klickitat County clerk, with 4,434 votes to Shelby McKern’s 2,206 votes.
Klickitat County is currently measuring a 44.46 percent turnout in the Nov. 8 general election.
The next ballot count occurs tomorrow, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. Elections statewide will be certified Dec. 8.
Full election results coming out of the first round of ballot tallies from Klickitat County are as follows:
KLICKITAT COUNTY FULL RESULTS
U.S. Senator
Patty Murray: 3,003
Tiffany Smiley: 4,006
U.S. Representative, 4th District
Dan Newhouse: 4,005
Doug White: 2,891
Washington State Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs: 2,679
Julie Anderson: 3,798
State Legislative District 14
Gina Mosbrucker: 4,278
Liz Hallock: 2,519
Klickitat County Assessor
Billi Jean Bare: 4,767
Klickitat County Auditor
Heather Jobe: 3,784
JoAnne Enyeart Chambers: 2,142
Klickitat County Clerk
Renea Campbell: 4,434
Shelby McKern: 2,206
Klickitat County Commissioner
Lori Zoller: 3,740
Matt Dumolt: 2,368
Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney
David R. Quesnel: 4,286
Klickitat County Sheriff
Bob Songer: 3,417
Garique Clifford: 3,483
Klickitat County Treasurer
Greg Gallagher: 4,614
