Jeff Helfrich
1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Oregon’s 52nd District?
I represented House District 52 from 2017-2019. I have the experience necessary to hit the ground running and start tackling our many issues. As an Air Force veteran and a police officer I held people accountable. That’s what the citizens of Oregon and House District 52 need from their representatives.
There are multiple crises in the state right now and no one wants to seem to be held responsible. Skyrocketing prices, rising crime and violence, homelessness — all of these issues need serious leadership with accountability. I have the skills and life experience necessary to bring that kind of accountability to Salem.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe the state is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
The state can make it easier for people to obtain home ownership. Currently, Oregon is going backward in that regard. Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan recently suggested Oregon should do away with the mortgage interest deduction.
That would be a step in the wrong direction. Home ownership is a driver of generational wealth and we need to encourage it by lowering barriers. I will work to make it easier to obtain housing by increasing options, lowering costs and regulations, and making sure that tax rates don’t price our working families out of the chance to own a home.
3. The pandemic has exposed significant disparities between Oregonians in their ability to access the Internet, earn a living wage and obtain healthcare. How should the state address these disparities?
The state is partly to blame for many of these disparities. The pandemic and the mandates associated with it wreaked havoc on our economy but the state could have done a much better job mitigating the damage. We need to undo some of that damage and that starts by supporting our main street small businesses and reinvigorating our local communities. If we’re going to close the gap and provide more opportunities we need to create an environment where entrepreneurship and investment are encouraged. Inflation has no end in sight so good paying jobs are more important than ever.
4) What do you see as Oregon’s greatest challenge going forward?
I see Oregon and House District 52’s biggest challenge as jobs and affordability. Specifically for HD 52, There have been serious consequences for mismanaging our forests. Every summer millions of acres burn unnecessarily. It doesn’t have to be that way. It’s time to reinvigorate our timber industry and manage our forests in a way that allows us to benefit from them and sustain them for future generations. This will also rejuvenate our small communities and provide jobs and growth while preventing the catastrophic fires from the past several years.
