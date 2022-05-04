James Born
1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Oregon’s 52nd District?
As a psychologist, I have seen how our present policies are creating pain in our community. I am running as a positive voice of reason in a badly broken system. I have observed the overwhelming effects of anxiety, panic, depression, hopelessness, epidemic alcohol and drug abuse, and youth suicide. Dictatorial policies have encouraged people to move away from our beautiful Oregon to places of greater freedom. Where they may live without mandates, heavy tax burdens, attacks against their religious beliefs, restrictions on their businesses, and a new agenda being taught to our youth. I will be your voice for freedom.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe the state is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
According to research, lack of housing for most of the homeless is the result of a series of misfortunes including job loss, domestic violence, family crisis, and health emergencies. In addition, approximately three-quarters of the people living in homeless encampments suffer from serious mental illness and drug addiction. I support “treatment first” programs in collaborative efforts among government, non-profit, and for-profit agencies which address overcoming addictions, managing mental health, finding employment, and achieving independence. This approach needs to be used to end the homeless encampments around the State. I support policies that require treatment, accountability, and a path to self-sufficiency.
3. The pandemic has exposed significant disparities between Oregonians in their abilities to access the Internet, earn a living wage and obtain healthcare. How should the state address these disparities?
Healthcare needs to be personalized that puts the person and their doctor in charge and that is secure, portable, and affordable when you change or lose your job. Telehealth needs to be made permanent. Burdensome mandates and regulations need eliminated that discourage the creation of jobs earning a living wage. Supportive of affordable universal internet access for every Oregonian. I support grass roots multi-disciplinary efforts. Examples from Clackamas County include the Neighborhood Livability Project which focuses on making neighborhoods more habitable and A Safe Place Family Justice Center which reduces the rate of family violence.
4. What do you see as Oregon’s greatest challenge going forward?
Our greatest challenge is “ourselves.” We get what we tolerate. We need a renewal of courage that’s willing to expose our vulnerabilities in order to make positive change. Without honest, non-judgmental self-reflection of ourselves, change, growth, and development are not possible. Our challenge is who do we want to become so that we can direct our energies towards its development. This requires humility to consider the other person’s perspective. And, a sense of gratitude that’s willing to remember the sacrifices of past generations and is willing now to give and return kindness to others. We need a renewal and restoration of the virtues of American freedom.
Commented