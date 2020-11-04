Drive-In Nov. 8 at Sunshine Mill, wreath sales held
Hood River Valley High School Boy’s and Girl’s Water Polo teams each won their respective 5A-state championships during the 2019 season. This feat had never been accomplished in HRVHS sporting history.
Despite their incredible success, both teams have been completely cut from any funding provided by the Hood River County School District.
COVID-19 brought revenue shortfalls to the overall district budget, and water polo was one of the few sports that lost all financial support.
The players’ spirits remain high, but any hope for their spring season is riding entirely on support from the community.
Physical activity is essential for students’ mental health and well-being during these challenging times. These dedicated athletes are actively fundraising for coaches, pool rental fees, games and referees.
Fundraisers
Hood River Water Polo has organized two upcoming fundraisers:
Drive-In Movie
A drive-in movie is planned at the Sunshine Mill Winery in The Dalles on Nov. 8 featuring the 2020 “Ford vs Ferrari” with Matt Damon and Christian Bale, and a dessert auction. Social distancing guidelines will be carefully followed. Sweet treats will be delivered to the safety and comfort of your car. Tickets are $25 per vehicle.
For dessert bidding and ticket purchases, visit hrvhsw.betterworld.org.
Holly Wreath Sales: Looking to spruce up your home for the holidays? The team is also selling handmade green and variegated holly wreaths from Faith Grace and Grit Farms. These fresh and festive decorations can grace your home for $50 apiece. Boxes of loose holly (variegated, all-green, or mixed box) are also available for $30. Email hrvhswaterpolo@gmail.com for purchase. Deadline to order is Nov. 18.
The only chance for these players to have a water polo season is through fundraising, generous donations, and sponsorships. Additional contributions can be made at hrvhsw.betterworld.org, or via the Hood River Waterpolo Venmo account @hrvhswaterpolo. Please consider supporting HRVHS water polo and help them ‘score’ another championship this school year.
Luke Southall, a News intern and member of the waterpolo team, is a senior at HRVHS.
