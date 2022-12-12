Blood drive Dec. 15
WHITE SALMON / HOOD RIVER — Insitu hosts a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15 as follows:
Eagle Point, 901 E. Columbia River Way, Bingen, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register for either of these events, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org; sponsor code: Insitu.
HR Shelter Services and Mid-Columbia Community Action
HOOD RIVER / THE DALLES — Hood River Shelter Services and Mid-Columbia Community Action has joined forces with new partner Purposity to connect community needs with those who can meet those needs, said Alicia Speidel, HRSS board chair.
The app-based Purposity platform allows the two organizations to share specific needs and long-term goals of the clients they serve. To join the partnership, download the Purposity app or visit www.purposity.com/organization/mccac to see current client needs.
Needs needs are shared by the staff at both Hood River Shelter Services and Mid-Columbia Community Action and, once those needs are met, Purposity sends those items directly to the organizations to be distributed to clients.
End of year donations
Helping Hands Against Domestic Violence: Domestic violence shelter and assistance. Donate online at www.helpinghandsoregon.org or mail check to HHAV PO Box 441 Hood River, OR 97031.
The Next Door, Inc.: Offering over two dozen programs supporting and empowering people in our communities, including: Parenting support and education; safety net for children at risk of abuse or neglect and for victims of crime; health and wellness education; mentoring, education and treatment for high-risk youth and families. Donate online at nextdoorinc.org/donate or mail check to The Next Door, Inc. 965 Tucker Road Hood River OR 97031.
Washington Gorge Action Programs: Providing families and children in need with a foundation that helps them live healthier and happier lives through contributions from volunteers and donors. WAGAP also works to address issues that directly affect families, like having more licensed, affordable childcare options, creating regional partnerships to address housing concerns, and helping people and communities to advocate for what they need. Learn more about WAGAP’s programs and volunteer opportunities in Skamania and Klickitat counties and donate through its website, www.wagap.org, or contact the WAGAP main office at 115 W. Steuben St., Bingen, WA 98605; phone 509-493-2662 or toll free 800-755-1192.
