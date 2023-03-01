Mayor Paul Blackburn of Hood River is resuming his Pie with the Mayor program to connect with the community. He hopes to learn more about their needs, interests, struggles and ideas for the future.
The first pie-sharing session will be held on Sunday, March 6th from 12:30-2:00 pm at Bette’s Place in downtown Hood River. “I look forward to listening to the community. Everyone is invited to come and chat over a piece of local pie,” said Blackburn, and added, “están todos invitados.”
Blackburn was recently sworn into office at the January 6th City Council meeting. He is starting his fourth term as mayor, after a three-year hiatus when he and his family briefly relocated. Blackburn hopes to make Pie with the Mayor a monthly occurrence and will share future opportunities to connect on the City’s website and social media.
