HOOD RIVER — On Aug. 25, the Hood River Crag Rats were called to assist Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on a technical recovery of a fallen hiker below a cliff on Angel’s Rest Trail.
This marked the 49th mission of 2022 for Hood River Crag Rats.
There have been a record number of rescue calls this year for Hood River County’s two volunteer search and rescue (SAR) teams, Hood River Crag Rats and Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue (PNWSAR). Both teams have responded to dozens of hikers this summer in the Columbia River Gorge, and need the public’s assistance.
“We are happy people are enjoying our beautiful land, but we would like people to be prepared,” said Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg, rescue mountaineer with Hood River Crag Rats and Hood River County Public Health Officer.
People will be outside enjoying the Columbia River Gorge over the Labor Day weekend.
Planning for a safe and fun outing might prevent injury and reduce the number of search and rescue deployments. In Hood River County, SAR teams typically respond to hikers who have left the trail, and become lost or stranded on cliffs or in rugged and remote areas, or have sustained significant injuries.
Some tips for safe hiking include:
• Avoid hiking too close to the edge of cliffs and waterfalls
• Don’t leave the trail
• Pack enough food and water
• Plan your trail then carry a map and GPS app on fully charged phone
• Wear proper footwear
• Choose trails that are in the shade or avoid the heat of the day
• Go with a partner
• Don’t underestimate weather changes: Pack a headlamp or flashlight and extra clothing
Busy trails and trailheads, challenging conditions, and unforeseen emergencies can all contribute to hikers being on the trail for more time than anticipated. In the case of an emergency, it can also take searchers awhile to reach the area. For those reasons, “We encourage outdoor enthusiasts to prepare to be out there longer than expected,” said Scott Ransmeier, public information officer with Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue.
Hood River Crag Rats are an all volunteer alpine rescue team established in 1926, and funded primarily by donations; they are certified by Mountain Rescue Association in crevasse, cliff, and avalanche rescue.
Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue (PNWSAR), founded in 1993, is a ground search specialized team with sub-specialist teams trained in technical rope rescue, swift water/river rescue, hasty response trail running and mountain bike teams, as well as drone support and EMS capabilities.
