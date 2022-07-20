The Hood River County School District (HRCSD) Board of Education voted to appoint Jim Donnelly as assistant principal of Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) and Kelly Beard as director of special education at its July 13 meeting.
Jim Donnelly
Donnelly served as an instructional coach for the 2021-22 school year and is the summer school director at HRVHS. Before assuming these roles, he taught student success and English classes at HRVHS for five years. Prior to joining HRCSD, Donnelly taught with the Dufur School District.
In addition to teaching, Donnelly has also coached middle school and high school wrestling and served as a club adviser, talented and gifted coordinator, and building technology coach. Donnelly was last year’s regional teacher of the year for the Columbia Gorge.
“Jim knows the high school and Hood River communities well, and he has developed relationships with staff and students by learning about them and elevating their voices in important conversations,” Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said. “His background as a teacher and instructional coach along with his strong communication skills are a great match for HRVHS and important qualities for the assistant principal.”
Having worked at HRVHS for 13 years as a teacher and coach, Donnelly says HRVHS is a special place for students and staff. After a challenging past two years, he said he sees a lot of positive opportunities on the horizon and looks forward to being a part of the leadership team. Donnelly said everyone has their toolbox of strengths and ways they are trying to improve.
“The key is to always be a learner, look for ways to contribute, and find ways to appreciate the contribution of others,” Donnelly said. “I love that at school all of us — students, staff, and administrators — are here learning together.”
Donnelly earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Oregon State University (Corvallis). He earned a Master of Arts in English and a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa). After some years in the workforce, Donnelly pursued and earned a Master of Arts in education from University of Phoenix (Ariz.). This spring, he completed the principal licensure program at George Fox University (Newberg).
Donnelly grew up in Parkdale, where his parents and grandparents have farmed for many years. He attended Parkdale Elementary School, Wy’east Middle School, and Hood River Valley High School.
Donnelly’s son, James, is going into 11th grade at Hood River Valley High School and his daughter, Meg, is going into ninth grade. When he is not driving his children to various activities, he is an avid amateur chess player. He also enjoys walking with their two Labrador retrievers on old logging roads in the surrounding foothills.
Donnelly’s sisters also work in education: Holly Lavoie, instructional coach at Parkdale Elementary School; and Ali Donnelly, school nurse administrator at Columbia Gorge Education Service District.
“I am an advocate for our students at Hood River Valley High School and want each of them to have every opportunity to find success and grow,” Donnelly said. “We are a community at the high school and each of us has a valuable contribution to make. Everyone is different, but we all belong.”
Donnelly said he has tremendous respect for the HRVHS team and believes it lives the school district’s vision of providing excellence for all students every day. He said he is grateful to be a part of this vision, supporting students and staff as the high school assistant principal.
Kelly Beard
Kelly Beard was appointed as director of special education, and will work as part of the student services department. Along with special education services, the student services department directs the school counseling services, school nursing program, behavioral and physical health services, student discipline, and the school district’s multi-tiered support systems (MTSS).
MTSS includes Response to Intervention and Instruction (RTII) and Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS), Early Learning and Early Childhood Special Education, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) programs, and crisis response. Student services programs are designed to provide students with additional support so they can meet high learning standards, graduate, successfully pursue their post-secondary goals, and become contributing members of the community.
As the special education director, Beard will administer the school district’s special education program. He will coordinate student placements in programs, provide direct support to students, staff and families, and coordinate the school district program for students between kindergarten through high school completion and articulate services between the schools and agencies.
Beard has been a part of the school district for 25 years, beginning as a teacher on special assignment in special education at Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS). He has been a part of the school administration at HRCSD for the past 17 years, most recently serving as the assistant principal of HRVHS.
Beard earned a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Oregon. He earned an Elementary Teaching Certification, Basic Handicapped Learners Endorsement, and Master of Education degree from the University of Portland. Beard earned a Standard Handicapped Learners Endorsement and Continuing Administrator License from Portland State University.
His professional career has included various positions directly supporting education in the Hood River community for the past three decades, giving Beard a diverse perspective for continuing to serve and support Hood River County students, families, and staff.
