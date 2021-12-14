Advent Concert at Riverside Dec. 17
Join Tim Mayer on Friday, Dec. 17 at noon at Riverside Community Church for an Advent Concert.
Known to take old, familiar Christmas songs that we know and love, and make them fresh and new again, Mayer said, “It’s like taking that brick of a fruit cake you get each year from your great Aunt Martha and re-gifting it into a really fancy Christmas creme brûlée.” Special guests playing with him this year are Joanna Grammon (vocals), Jon Green (double bass and electric bass), Mike Grodner (drums) and Dave Henehan (guitar).
Gorge Winds Dec. 19
Live for the first time since the shutdown, The Gorge Winds Concert Band returns with an informal Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 19 at their new venue, Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
“We look forward to sharing some fantastic arrangements of traditional Christmas music, and there’s even a sing-a-long for audience participation,” said a press release. “Please put on your holiday colors and join us!”
Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Proof of vaccinations and masks are required.
Gorge Winds is a 501c3 nonprofit; for more information, visit Gorgewindsband.org.
Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles is offering a time for kids to do crafts and play games (ages 3 to fifth grade) from 9 a.m. until noon on Monday, Dec. 20.
“This might be a time that family members can finish their Christmas shopping without the kiddos, or do some baking at home without those little hands wanting to help,” said a press release. “This fun filled event will offer several craft stations to make ornaments and other fun items, a coloring station, an area for older kids to sit and use their media devices, ‘Pin the nose on Rudolph,’ a Christmas carol sing-along, individually packaged cookies (no nuts) and a cup of milk or water, and a movie.” Each child will receive a “goody” bag before departing.
Zion office manager Mary Slemp and daughter Melissa Diss (M.S. Secondary Education) are spearheading the project with several volunteers from Zion and the community assisting with the event.
Strict COVID protocols will be implemented before, during, and after the event to ensure the safety of the children. Face masks are required and each child will use hand sanitizer before beginning each craft.
The event is free; pre-register online at forms.gle/5hzoqT3TVxvCUCBY8, or call the Zion church office at 541- 296-9146 Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Solstice Walk Dec. 20 in White Salmon
A Community Solstice walk, hosted by Columbia Gorge Peace Village and Bethel Church, is happening Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. at Rhinegarten Park in White Salmon.
“This is a quiet, contemplative walk, giving you a chance to pause in the hectic holiday season,” said press release. “We’ll have candles to share, but ask that you bring a lantern, or a candle, rather than flashlights. We’ll stay on the paved pathway through the park and the Threshold Choir singers will offer quiet music.”
Starting at 6:30 p.m., Peace Village leaders will offer some group singing and storytelling, with hot drinks and sweets provided (if you have cookies to share, bring them!). All are welcome.
