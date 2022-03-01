PORTLAND — Symphony orchestra musicians bring relevant issues to the Newmark Theatre stage March 6 with the world premiere of Portland composer Andrea Reinkemeyer’s commissioned piece for orchestra, “Smoulder.”
Written in years following the Eagle Creek fire, Smoulder “evokes the devastation of forest fires and other ominous signs of climate change,” said Reinkemeyer, and underscores how fragile treasured Pacific Northwest natural places can be in an age of increased wildfire danger and growing climate change impacts.
Friends of the Columbia Gorge is teaming up with Metropolitan Youth Symphony on a joint public education effort to elevate youth voices concerned about the impact of climate change and threat of wildfires to the Columbia Gorge.
Over the decades, Friends of the Columbia Gorge has collaborated with a wide array of community partners — from the Portland Timbers to the Maryhill Museum of Art — on special projects designed to engage the public and explore pressing Gorge conservation challenges. Now they join forces with MYS.
“MYS students know that playing music together is fun and exciting, but they also understand it is a powerful way of raising your voice for important issues … I’ve learned that their generation deeply cares about racial equity and climate activism as keys to a better future,” said Raúl Gómez-Rojas, whose vision for music education and outreach has aligned with Metropolitan Youth Symphony’s mission since taking over the baton for the nearly 50-year-old local nonprofit six years ago.
“Smoulder is a powerful reminder of the devastating effects of the wildfires that continue to cause great destruction across the Western United States, exacerbated by climate change,” said Gómez-Rojas, who adds he’s excited students want to use their musical platform to challenge listeners to action over issues meaningful to them.
Friends of the Columbia Gorge will be on site the night of the concert, offering opportunities to volunteer, understand stewardship, and learn more about our Northwest resources.
“We’re excited to build on these efforts with a new partnership with the Metropolitan Youth Symphony,” said Friends Executive Director Kevin Gorman. “Friends will be working with (MYS) to underscore how people of all ages have a role to play as active, everyday stewards of the Columbia Gorge, to reduce the risks of wildfires and meet the challenges of climate change.”
Friends and MYS are also looking forward to a continued partnership beyond the concert, including taking student musicians out for an on-the-ground educational opportunity in the Gorge.
“At MYS, we always use music as a tool to educate … It is so important for our students to share what matters most to them. Finding a partner to voice these concerns is thrilling; our students love their community, they love the Gorge, they love that they can use music to inspire audiences to action,” Gómez-Rojas added.
