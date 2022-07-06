Summer has arrived, and Mt. Hood National Forest officials remind all those headed to public lands to take precautions to prevent wildfires and natural resource damage. While there are currently no campfire restrictions in the Mt. Hood National Forest, campers and picnickers are encouraged to always plan carefully before starting a campfire, said a press release.
“Fireworks and explosives are never allowed on national forests, regardless of weather or conditions,” said a press release. “Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device is prohibited; this includes smaller consumer fireworks such as sparklers, firecrackers, bottle rockets, and smoke balls.”
Violators can be subject to a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail (36 CFR 261.52). Fireworks are also prohibited on other public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, and Oregon State Parks, as well as most county and city parks.
Abandoned or unattended campfires are the number one source of wildfires on public lands, said a press release. If you are planning to have a campfire, please remember:
• Keep your campfire small and away from flammable material.
• Use a designated campfire ring when available.
• Keep water and shovel nearby, and never leave a campfire unattended.
• Completely extinguish your campfire by drowning your fire with water and stirring with a shovel.
• Make sure your campfire is cold to the touch before leaving it — if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
• Portable fire pits and propane-fueled stoves with an “off” switch are a good alternative to campfires as they can be extinguished quickly.
More information about recreation sites, seasonal road closures, and areas impacted by wildfire damage is available at www.fs.usda.gov/mthood.
