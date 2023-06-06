American Legion Evan Childs Post 87 and Elks Lodge 1868 will perform a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Flag Day, Wednesday, June 14, at 6:00 PM. The 30-minute event will be conducted at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon.
This patriotic ceremony fittingly retires old, worn United States Flags that have been submitted by Citizens of Klickitat County. In addition, Elks Lodge members will present a brief history of the American Flag, while displaying eight, full size historical American flags.
The public is invited to dispose of unserviceable US flags of any size by depositing them in a box located at Hunsacker Oil Company’s gas station in White Salmon. Flags will be collected and later ceremoniously retired, at this or a similar event.
All Community members are encouraged to attend.
