A Level 2: GET SET Evacuation has been ordered from 3300 Vensel Road to the intersection of Vensel Road and Ketchum Road in Mosier, reports Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Level 1: GET READY Evacuation from 2970 Vensel Road to the intersection of Vensel and Osborn Cutoff.
The fire is reported to be 3 acres. Two fire bosses, 231 and 232, responded at 12:50 and worked the initial response until approximately 2:30 p.m.
The agency has asked the public to stay clear of the area between Osborn Cutoff Road and Ketchum Road so that units can respond quickly. Responding units include Mid-Columbia Fire Rescue, Mosier Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District.
A structure fire has also been reported in Dufur and units are on scene.
Cascade Locks Fire and EMS reported a fire on I-84 at milepost 53 — Cascade Locks area — earlier today, July 6. The fire is in mop up. Responding units include Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon Department of Forestry and the United States Forest Service; ODF will remain on scene.
On July 5 at 2:05 p.m., Cascade Locks Fire was dispatched to reports of a house on fire on Mountainview Drive: “The fire had already spread to the attic prior to E94 and E93s arrival,” said a press release. “Due to the roof collapsing, efforts were forced to a defensive attack. Excessive heat and water supply posed challenging for personnel, yet they continued to fight hard. All occupants and pets have been accounted for.”
Responding agencies included West Side Fire District, Hood River Fire & EMS, Wy'East Volunteer Fire and EMS Association and Skamania Fire District 1. Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area-U.S. Forest Service is monitoring the surrounding area for spot fires.
This fire is still under investigation and the cause has not yet been determined.
