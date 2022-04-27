Adults can take one simple step to help to keep expired and unwanted medications out of the hands of youth and may prevent tragic overdoses and help to prevent future addictions to drugs such as opioids.
Local prevention coalitions are spreading the word that old and unwanted medications can be safely disposed of at several sites throughout Klickitat County for National Drug Take Back Day scheduled for April 30 and throughout the year.
Now, several healthcare providers in Goldendale and White Salmon offer drop-off kiosks year-round. Medications in original containers or sealed bags are accepted and can be of any dosage. The disposal services are free.
Drop-off kiosks can be found in Goldendale at:
• KC Pharmacy, 104 W. Main St., 509-773-4344
• Klickitat Valley Health, 211 N.E. Skyline Drive; 509-773-4022
Drop-off kiosks can be found in White Salmon at:
• Hi-School Pharmacy, 291 E. Jewett Blvd., 509-493-4842
• Skyline Hospital, 211 N.E. Skyline Drive, 509- 493-1101
Groups such as Our Klickitat and Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative (CPWI) programs in Goldendale and White Salmon focus on creating healthy environments for youth throughout the county. They often team up to share messages that will help reduce substance misuse and provide for a positive mental health environment for teens.
In Goldendale, Sunday Sutton coordinates CPWI efforts through the Coalition for Preventing Abuse in Klickitat County (CPAKC). The group has been working locally to share ads, posters, and videos to spread the word about the year-round access to safely dispose of medications.
In White Salmon, Kristen McReath coordinates CPWI efforts through the Klickitat Community Link Project (K-Link). The project is a partnership of community and education organizations dedicated to support efforts to address substance use issues for students and youth in the local school district.
Tying all communities together across Klickitat County, Kallie Kurtz, coordinates the Our Klickitat Prevention Coalition which is funded by a national Drug Free Communities grant. Its goal is to amplify the work of the local coalitions and help build healthy connections for youth across the county.
Anyone interested in joining or supporting one of these local youth prevention coalitions can contact Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) at info@wagap.org or call 509-493-2662.
