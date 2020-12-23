Two patients at Mid-Columbia Center in The Dalles died of COVID-19 earlier this week, North Central Public Health District reported in a Dec. 23 press release. The first patient, who tested positive on Dec. 15, died Monday, Dec. 21. The second patient tested positive on Dec. 5 and on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
These mark the 21st and 22nd fatalities in Wasco County related to COVID-19. The release stated: "We extend our deepest sympathies to all the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic. Vaccinations have begun to arrive in Oregon, but we must maintain vigilance and continue to wear masks, keep distance, avoid large gatherings, wash our hands, and stay home when sick."
For more information visit the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 information page at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19, or contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com/)
Commented