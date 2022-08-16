This year’s KOOBDOOGA (A Good Book, read backwards) book selection is “The Eagle Tree” by Ned Hayes. This book is about a 14-year-old autistic boy who knows everything there is to know about trees, his passion and obsession.
One day he is devastated to learn that the Eagle Tree, a monolithic Ponderosa Pine near his home in Olympia, is slated to be cut down by developers. Now he will do anything in his power to save this beloved tree, including enlisting unlikely support from relatives and classmates. Intertwining themes of humanity and ecology, “The Eagle Tree” explores what it means to be part of a family, a society, and the natural world that surrounds and connects us, according to a press release.
Free copies are now available at the White Salmon Valley Community Library at the front desk.
During October, join The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library on Thursday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m., when they will sponsor a number of presentations and an art exhibit inspired by the book. An Artists’ Reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Specific details will be available soon.
