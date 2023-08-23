Next meeting to take place Sept. 5
“We don’t agree on any public policy issue, but I really like this lady. We’ll talk again.”
These words were spoken by one of the participants in a recent Braver Angels Red/Blue workshop. Those with opposing views had quickly become friends. These results are validating what we already know — that constructive disagreement is possible.
Braver Angels is a national grassroots organization, and we’ve recently established a Braver Angels alliance in the Columbia River Gorge. As we grow, we’re meeting monthly to — among other things — improve our ability to have meaningful conversations with those who hold opposing views. By design, we balance our participation to include roughly equal numbers of those who lean “red” and those who lean “blue.” We are attracting community members who are sincerely curious about opposing points of view, folks who are pretty sure that a person on the other side of a policy issue is not necessarily evil or ignorant.
In his first inaugural address, Abraham Lincoln referred to “the better angels of our nature." It’s from this context that our organization began in 2016 as Better Angels. Later, the name was changed to Braver Angels, emphasizing the call for intellectual bravery, recognizing the power of our emotional attachment to our own conclusions.
We bring “reds” and “blues” and “purples” together, in safe spaces, to talk about real issues. Those who join in do not strive to persuade or change minds. They work to develop their listening skills and to search for common ground. Real strength of character is required and is often enhanced by these practices.
The Braver Angels Columbia Gorge Alliance is co-chaired by Tom Aspitarte (taspitarte@braverangels.org) and myself (droof@braverangels.org). Reach out for more information, or simply show up at our next alliance meeting on Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Wilson Park in Hood River.
Doug Roof is involved in the local chapter of Braver Angels.
