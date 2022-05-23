Columbia Riverkeeper invites the public to a volunteer work party at the Nichols Natural Area, 1 Nichols Parkway, Hood River, on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. RSVP by June 18 at www.columbiariverkeeper.org/events.
“Help transform a former industrial site to a thriving riparian habitat,” said a press release. “During this event, volunteers will help pull weeds, spread mulch, and clean up the site.”
Columbia Riverkeeper holds a conservation easement to restore nearly three acres of a former industrial site on the Columbia River in Hood River. “Every person who visits the waterfront will see this high-profile site,” said a press release. “The students and community members who help design, implement, and manage the natural area will gain pride and ownership by making a brownfield turn green. Our vision for the Nichols Natural Area: Engage, educate, and inspire the diverse communities of the Columbia River Gorge to turn a former industrial site into a vibrant riverfront habitat.”
Learn more at www.columbiariverkeeper.org/our-work/engaging-communities/nichols.
