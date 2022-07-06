It’s time to step “Back to the ‘80s” with the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum, located at 990 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson.
CGICM will host its 29th annual silent auction and dinner from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. The evening will feature a buffet dinner by Skamania Lodge, as well as a cash only bar.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the museum, or by calling 509-427-8211. Tickets are also available at Riverview Bank in Stevenson or the Skamania County Chamber of Commerce.
“Pull out the costumes, parachute pants, Aqua Net, and blue eyeshadow, or those old boxes of clothes from your high school days,” said a press release.
Prizes will be awarded for best costume, hair, makeup and overall ‘80s persona come to life.
“All ticket sales and auction proceeds will help CGICM continue to preserve local history to share with generations to come, as well as with the thousands of visitors from all over the world,” said a press release. “If you are interested in donating an auction item, gift card, or basket, reach out to CGICM at 509-427-8211. This is a great opportunity to support a local 501c3 and remember all donations are a tax deduction.
“CGICM looks forward to seeing you on this ‘totally rad’ night!”
