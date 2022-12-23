This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Interstate 84 is closed in both directions in the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to Hood River due to hazardous conditions caused by winter weather. Ice and high winds have created unsafe driving conditions throughout the Gorge and the interstate will remain closed from exits 17 to 64 until conditions improve. More Info Here.
Hood River County Health Department is closed.
Due to impending inclement weather, Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, and Wheeler Circuit Courts are closed.
All Hood River County business administration offices are closed.
Wasco County offices are closed today.
All Klickitat County offices are closed for non-essential personnel as per the BoCC.
The Hood River, Parkdale, and Cascade Locks locations of the Hood River County Library District are closed.
All Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries locations are closed.
All Riverview Bank branches and buildings are closed.
From the City of The Dalles: Due to hazardous road conditions, including closure of I-84, all offices will be closed all day on Dec. 23. Weather permitting, city offices will be open for regular hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27, as Monday is an observed holiday. For information about winter weather response, go to www.thedalles.org/winterweatherresponse. For The Dalles anti-icing and snow plow map go to www.thedalles.org/snowplowmap.
From the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol:
SR 14 both directions at milepost 19 near Gibbons Creek to milepost 65 is closed until further notice. Tire chains are required on all vehicles. No Vehicles over 10,000 g.v.w, or oversize loads are prohibited.
Due to winter driving conditions, traction tires are advised, and oversize loads are prohibited on US 97 both directions from milepost 0 near Maryhill State Park to milepost 5 near Maryhill Loop Road Viewpoint until further notice.
All Oregon State buildings in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties are closed. This does not include courts or legislative offices. Visitwww.Oregon.gov/das/ for more information.
Are you signed up for Hood River County’s Emergency Alerts? Information and a link for registering is on this webpage: hoodriversheriff.com/events/emergency-alerts. Receive time-sensitive messages where you choose: to your phone, email address, by text message and more, about Power Outages, Emergency Services, Public Works, and Traffic Information and closures.
From One Community Health:
All OCH clinics are closed today, Friday, Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. The Dalles and Hood River Dental are closed for procedures; those having a dental emergency should call the main line at 541-386-6380 to be connected to an on-call dentist.
All Medical, Behavioral Health, and Salud appointments will be virtual/telehealth. If patients have an appointment, they will receive a text message and phone call to either change their appointment to virtual/telehealth or reschedule to a different day.
From WAGAP:
During life-threatening weather conditions, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) emergency housing offices assist houseless individuals in planning for warm/safe overnight options during regular business hours.
IN KLICKITAT COUNTY: Call 509-493-2662 extension 301, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
IN SKAMANIA COUNTY: Call 509-427-8229, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after hours call the Skamania County Emergency Shelter coordinator at 509-281-1129.
