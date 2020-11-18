Since 1993, Cascade Locks City Hall staff have sponsored a Christmas Giving Tree for children in need, ages 0 to a senior in high school, who reside in the Cascade Locks / Dodson-Warrendale areas.
This year’s Giving Tree looks a little different due to COVID-19, but its spirit remains the same.
Registration is currently underway and will run through Monday, Nov. 30. Parents and guardians in need of a gift for their child will find registration slips on the top floor of the City Hall building. Staff asks that those entering the building sanitize their hands and bring their own pen.
This year, Giving Tree gifts will be gift cards, which will be mailed out Monday, Dec. 14.
Those wishing to purchase a gift card ($45 limit) or donate funds to the Giving Tree may do so through Monday, Dec. 7. Gift cards and donations can be brought to the City Hall Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — place in the drop box — or mailed to PO Box 308, Cascade Locks, OR 97014.
“City Hall staff would like to thank all of you who have supported this event in the past,” said a press release. “Your generosity gives us the opportunity to bring some holiday cheer to those less fortunate.”
