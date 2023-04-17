HOOD RIVER — There is no finer sight than the Hood River Valley during blossom time, and traveling by bike is the best way to experience it!
Join with Thrive Hood River on Earth Sunday, April 23 for its annual ROV (or Ride-around Our Valley) bike ride. Participants will gather at the Pine Grove Elementary School parking lot at 2405 Eastside Road, Hood River at 10 a.m. Several groups will be going out depending on fitness level and ride length, so there will be options for everyone age 5-105. Electric bikes are welcome. Bring a picnic lunch to eat at the school afterwards and socialize.
To sign up for the bike ride and learn more visit Thrive Hood River on Facebook and scroll down until you see the event. Thrive has been preserving livability, agriculture, and wild places in Hood River County since 1977.
