ABERDEEN, Wash. — The International Mermaid Museum, 7 South Arbor Road in Aberdeen, is holding its 2023 Mermaid Festival through Sunday, April 9.
During the Mermaid Festival, admission is free to visitors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the festival running from noon to 5 p.m.
“In addition to the museum’s enchanting educational exhibits, the festival boasts a series of special attractions for visitors of all ages during this celebration of the sea,” said a press release. “Everyone will enjoy seeing mermaids and Bigfoot around the museum, gardens, and the event tent.”
Una the Mermaid will be performing underwater in her tank from noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. on weekends. On weekdays she will be available for photos from noon to 2 p.m. and will perform in the tank from 2-4 p.m. Olive the Alchemist, founder of the Seattle Mermaid School, will preside on the mermaid throne from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the museum every day of the festival.
The festival will also include Vertical Axis performers Nick Perry and Amanda Thornton, the Pacific Northwest Unicorns, artists and crafters, and the pirate band Knot for Sail.
Author Marissa Meyer will be signing her books on Saturday, April 8 from 1-3 p.m.
The International Mermaid Museum is a registered 501c3 non-profit dedicated to teaching ocean ecology from seashore to sea floor immersed in mermaid mythology uniting world oceanic cultures. The International Mermaid Museum is located on the grounds of Westport Winery Garden Resort, halfway between Aberdeen and Westport on the Washington Coast. For more information go to www.MermaidMuseum.org.
