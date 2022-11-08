The No. 10-ranked Dufur High Rangers (4-5) faced the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last year in an OSAA Class 1A eight-man football game Nov. 4.
The Adrian High Antelopes (8-2) beat the Rangers, 66-6, to end Dufur’s season in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Rangers, who advanced to the playoffs for a 15th consecutive year, were hoping for a different outcome than a year ago (an 88-6 loss to Adrian Nov. 13, 2021).
The Rangers, guided by longtime Coach Jack Henderson, fell behind 28-0 after the first quarter. The Rangers were unable to overcome the loss of senior starting running back Marshall McLauglin and senior starting quarterback Landon Ellis, who both suffered injuries early in the game.
The Antelopes continued their momentum in the second quarter, building a 50-0 halftime advantage. The Rangers did avoid a shutout in the fourth quarter with a five-play, 73-yard scoring drive, capped by a 57-yard touchdown run by junior running back Cody Phillips (nine carries, 61 yards rushing).
“It was just brutal having Marshall and Landon going down with injuries early in the game,” said Henderson. “We’re just too young and inexperienced. Almost all of our upperclassmen were in different positions than they were a year ago. You can’t measure your success by how many games you win all the time, and this season was a good example of that.”
The Antelopes outgained the Rangers in total offense 423 yards to 141. Adrian scored touchdowns on nine of it 11 offensive possessions.
The contest marked the final football game of the Dufur High School career of seniors Ellis, McLauglin, August Harvey and Cameron Bostick.
“Those guys all did a lot for us this year and they had nice football careers,” said Henderson. “These seniors were sophomores when we beat Adrian (40-38 April 3, 2021) to win a state championship (unsanctioned by OSAA). They were on the best team in the state as sophomores and sometimes people lose track of that.
“It’s tough when seniors play their last game. They don’t have any reason to hang their heads, because they had a great career at Dufur High School.”
