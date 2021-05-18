Dufur High completed its regular baseball season last week with a doubleheader road sweep of Heppner, earning a spot in a play-in game to qualify for a postseason 2A-1A state showcase tourney.
The Rangers (11-1) were scheduled to host Portland Christian (11-4) at 4:30 p.m. at Dufur Park on Tuesday, May 18 in the play-in game - with the winner advancing to the state tourney.
Dufur swept Heppner, 2-0 in the league-counting first game, and 13-3 in the non-league game two on Friday, finishing its league season with a 4-1 record. The lone Ranger loss was a 3-0 shutout in April by Weston-McEwen, which the Rangers then blasted in the nightcap of a double header, by a football-like 34-11 score.
The league counting contest at Heppner wasn’t decided until the eighth inning when the Rangers pushed both their runs across. Dufur outhit the Mustangs, 9-1, but left ten runners stranded. Ranger lefty Isaac Anthony was stellar on the mound, allowing one hit, two walks and striking out 14.
Dufur’s Josh Taylor knocked in the winning runs — Jacob Peters and Anthony — in the eighth. Anthony helped his cause with a 3-for-3 day at the plate; teammate Brock LaFaver added two hits.
In the second game, Anthony had a solo homer, Ben Schanno knocked in six runs with his 2-for-5 effort, and Parker Wallace added three RBI.
Also: Sherman County concluded its baseball season with a doubleheader sweep of Riverside on Friday. Coach Joe Justesen’s Huskies won 12-0 and 17-2 to improve their record to 8-5.
