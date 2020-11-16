The Hood River Watershed Group will co-host its November virtual presentation with the Hood River Forest Collaborative on Nov. 24 from 6-8 p.m.
David L. Peterson (emeritus senior scientist, U.S. Forest Service, Pacific Northwest Research Station and Professor, University of Washington, School of Environmental and Forest Sciences) and Jessica Halofksy (director of Western Wildland Environmental Threat Assessment Center and National Wildfire Coordinating Group, U.S. Forest Service) will present on “Climate Change and Forest Ecosystems in the Pacific Northwest.”
“A warmer climate has major implications for forest ecosystems in the Pacific Northwest,” said a HRWG press release. “In this presentation, David and Jessica will discuss the effects of climate change on tree growth and productivity, species distribution and abundance, and disturbances such as wildfire and insect outbreaks. They will also summarize highlights of a new assessment of the effects of climate change in the Mt. Hood National Forest, and options for improving the resilience of ecosystems to climatic variability and change.”
The meeting will be held through the Zoom online meeting platform (with the option to call in). RSVP to alix@hoodriverwatershed.org or 541-386-6063 to receive meeting login information.
