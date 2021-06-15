Hood River Valley had three academic all-star first-place teams and Horizon Christian two in the Oregon School Activities Association-sponsored awards for the 2020-21 school year.
HRV’s boys tennis, boys swimming and girls cross country teams, and Horizon Christian’s girls basketball and boys golf teams each earned top honors in their enrollment classifications.
Of the 26 OSAA-sponsored activities, Hood River Valley had either a boys or girls top 10 academic team in 20 of them.
The HRV boys swim team earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.87 to finish first among Class 5A schools; The Dalles was 10th with a 3.14 GPA among 5A schools. Hood River’s boys tennis team was first in 5A with a 3.94 GPA, and the Eagle girls cross country team also was ranked first with a 3.98 GPA.
The Horizon girls basketball team was first among Class 1A schools with a cumulative GPA of 3.91. In “spring” sports which ended last month, Horizon’s boys golfers earned a team GPA of 3.8 to rank first among 3A, 2A and 1A schools. The Hawk girls track and field team was ranked third in 1A with a 3.85 GPA, and the boys track and field team was ranked seventh at 3.43.
The Hood River girls swim team was ninth in 5A with a 3.55 GPA; the HRV boys wrestling team also was ninth (3.1 GPA); the HRV cheer squad was seventh (3.76 GPA).
The Dalles boys golf team was ranked fourth in 5A with a 3.76 GPA. The Riverhawk softball team was seventh best among 5A GPAs with a 3.61 team total.
All sport and classification rankings can be found at www.osaa.org/awards.
