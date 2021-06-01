Steve Noteboom and his coaching staff have the pieces in place to build a competitive basketball team at Hood River Valley High. Time and patience will be among the necessities for them to accomplish that goal, especially in what appears to be an improved Intermountain Conference and in a COVID-shortened season.
“We’re trying to build a reputable program,” Noteboom said of his young varsity team — including six frosh — which is off to an 0-5 start. “(Lone senior) Molly Routson is our only returning starter. She averaged six points a game and three rebounds. Molly is a three-sport athlete and is a great leader for our young team.”
Routson, who will be playing softball at Mt. Hood Community College next year, has missed games because of an ankle injury.
Three juniors, Emma Kroll, Reese Leiblein and Lauren Griggs, had limited varsity time as sophomores, but are already making more contributions, Noteboom said. Leiblein has also been slowed by a lingering ankle injury from an extended softball season (league playoffs).
The Eagles have a strong freshman class with 15 girls in the program and a couple of them are already seeing significant varsity minutes. “We’re going to rely on the five or six freshmen girls on varsity,” Noteboom said.
The Eagles lost non-league games two weeks ago to Trout Lake and Portland’s Roosevelt. HRV had a busy three-game slate last week, dropping IMC contests to Ridgeview, The Dalles and Crook County.
“Last year was my first year and we had very few players that had played significant minutes of varsity basketball as well as injuries that hampered our progress,” Noteboom said. “Our goal for this year is to finish fourth or fifth in our six-team league. If we can stay healthy and COVID free, that goal is very achievable. A stretch will be a third-place finish in league.”
HRV played at Redmond on Tuesday and hosts Pendleton on Friday. The Eagles cap the week with a non-league game Saturday at Centennial in Gresham.
