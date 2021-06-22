Three Gorge-area wrestlers finished in second place at last week’s Girls North Regional Tournament at Tillamook High School.
Hood River’s Lauraine Smith and Emily Sullinger, and Maisie Bandal-Ramirez of The Dalles were runners-up in their weight classes at the Friday tourney. They qualified for the girls state tournament Thursday, June 24 at Cottage Grove High School.
Smith was second at 155 pounds, losing by fall to Destiny Rodriguez of West Linn in the championship match. Smith won four matches to get to the final; three of the wins were by fall and the fourth was a 14-1 major decision.
Sullinger was second at 120 pounds, losing by fall to Newberg’s Sophia Redwine. Sullinger won her other three matches by fall, including a 17-second pin in the quarterfinals.
Hood River Valley finished fourth in the team standings with 77 points, edging Estacada by one point. Hillsboro, with 13 athletes competing, won the meet with 146 points.
Bandal-Ramirez was second at 125 pounds, losing to Hillsboro’s Alice Rickett by fall. Bandal-Ramirez won three other matches en route to a spot in the final.
Teammate Summer Schellinger won her first-round match before losing her next two. The Dalles finished 26th out of 51 schools.
Hood River had five other wrestlers compete in the meet. Two of those wrestlers placed: Dulce Najera was fourth at 100 pounds and Karol Najera was fifth at 110. Dulce lost her first-round match to eventual runner-up Nina Deleon of Hillsboro and then battled back through the consolation bracket with three wins in four matches. Karol lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Daniela Vasquez of Century, then won one of two consolation matches.
HRV’s Ximena Galvez and Fatima Munoz each won a regional match, while teammate Betzaida Rodriguez Nolasco was injured early in her first match.
