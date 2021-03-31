Yesteryears
1921 — 100 years ago
Garbage Dump Is Disgrace To City — A committee comprising of City Health Office Dr. Edgington, Miss Mae Davidson, of the health committee of the Woman’s Club and Marshal Hart made a tour of inspection of the city garbage dump on the Underwood ferry road yesterday morning. They state there has evidently been a spring cleaning in town, and lodge a strong protest against the nature of the garbage which is being dumped there to poison the air and endanger the health of all who use this road between Underwood and Hood River. As a result of this trip, it is now certain that the city council will be asked to employ a man to supervise the dumping of garbage and to burn all that can be destroyed by fire. — Hood River News
Easter observances at St. Peter’s church yesterday morning was the most impressive service ever held by local Catholics. The trio, the double quartet, the altar decorations, the lighted candles, and the solemnity and joy of the occasion contributed to make the mass one to live in memory forever. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Infantile paralysis is again the cause for alarm in the upper valley, but it is hoped that the closing of both high and grade schools at Parkdale as soon as the disease was diagnosed will, it is hoped, limit the outbreak to the one victim. The boy, a junior in the ninth grade at Parkdale High, was taken ill last weekend and the doctor who was called promptly diagnosed the disease as polio-myelitis, and a quarantine was established. A check with local physicians reveals that, outside of the case reported, there are no other indications which would suggest this is anything but an isolated infection of this feared disease. — Hood River News
The Richfield reporters — who nightly begin their radio news broadcast with the words “and a good good evening, ladies and gentlemen” — will be guests of The Dalles on Friday of this week, W. S. Nelson, manager of the local Chamber of Commerce, disclosed today. The pair — Don Forbes and John Wald — are expected to arrive here about 10 a.m. Friday. If tentative plans now being formulated by the chamber are completed, they will be taken on a short boat trip from The Dalles to the Celilo locks and will also be given the opportunity of visiting the Maryhill castle and the Stonehenge. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Hood River County’s new airport will be dedicated in dramatic and comprehensive day-long Fourth of July ceremonies, according to Dan Di lullo, recently appointed Hood River County junior chamber of commerce airport dedication committee chairman. Di lullo stated that he anticipated a large turnout by valley residents to enjoy the program, which will feature a fly in breakfast, large commercial plane display, military displays, jet flyovers, military helicopter visitations, special aerobics, simulated bombing and formal dedication ceremonies. — Hood River News
The House Highway Committee yesterday heard the case for a $10 million bond issue to finance Highway 197 improvement and indicated special interest in the impact the project might have on The Dalles bridge revenues. A delegation from The Dalles appeared Thursday afternoon before the committee hearing at Salem over which Rep. William Holmstrom, D-Gearhart, presided as chairman. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
A failure to hit bedrock as expected has caused engineers to make adjustments in plans for a major support on the Hood River bridge east of the city. A state Highway Department engineer said the design adjustments are now in the process. He said it will amount to lowering footings to assure they are below the score area, and adding riprap around the column and footing — more than had originally been planned. “It will mean some delay,” he said, but the engineer couldn’t estimate precisely how much. It is not expected to significantly change the July 1982 completion deadline. — Hood River News
The art of swordplay has generally fallen into disuse since gunpowder and modern riflery made it less essential for survival, but the spirit of the art lives on in people like Glenn Bargabus and David Jones. The two fencers were in White Salmon last week, preparing for an upcoming match at Washington State University in Pullman. While they were here, the two volunteered to demonstrate the art for Columbia high School PE students Thursday and offered passers-by in Rheingarten Park the chance to see the art in use. “Fencing is quite an art,” said Bargabus, a 1977 Columbia graduate and son of Norman and Verda Bargabus of White Salmon. “Most people don’t realize it, but there is quite an art to it.” The fencers demonstrated for Columbia students the basic moves of fencing: the thrust, the parry, the riposte and the lunge. After engaging in swordplay for the benefit of their audiences, they then invited students to try it themselves. “Fencing is coming back in, and we want to be on top of it,” said Jones. — White Salmon Enterprise
The crater floor of Mount St. Helens has begun to swell again, giving warning that the volcano is building toward another eruption within the next week or two, scientists said Monday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
In the most extensive and expensive emergency operation ever undertaken by Army engineers, the cleanup of southwest Washington rivers continues 10 months after the cataclysmic May 18 volcanic eruption of Mount St. Helens. More than $240 million has been spent or obligated thus far in cleaning out southwest Washington river to avert serious flooding. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
The crew for the major motion picture “The Hunted” is bracing against stormy weather this week to film on the flanks of Mount Hood. Several members of Hood River Crag Rats are reported to be using snow cats to transport the film crew to Tilly Jane Campground, 11 miles west of Cooper Spur, through this weekend. The ranger’s quarters at the campground were selected as the location for the assassin’s hideout. — Hood River News
Although Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Kindler’s resignation last week caught Undersheriff Chris Mace a bit by surprise, Mace — now acting sheriff — says he is ready to move the department forward until a permanent successor can be named. “As undersheriff, you oversee the department, and oversee the programs,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot more to do as sheriff. Of course, there’s more responsibility, because the sheriff is where it stops.” The Klickitat County Republican Party will play a role in determining Kindler’s successor. Because Kindler was elected as a Republican, the political party’s Central Committee will meet soon and choose up to three names of Republican candidates to pass on to the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Legal Immigration and Family Equity Act, or LIFE Act, has done just that, given life and renewed hope to families of U.S. citizens and legal residents. The Hood River Valley Legalization Project office is helping turn that hope into reality, serving the Columbia River Gorge from its office at 205 Oak Street. “The main reason I wanted to get the word out,” said director Odalis Perez, “is that a big portion of this law ends on April 30, and I know we’re going to get people coming in on the first of May and saying, ‘I wanted to be a part of that.’” — The Dalles Chronicle`
