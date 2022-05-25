The Dalles Children’s Fair

 Jacob Bertram photo
Groups such as Safe Kids Columbia Gorge and Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, pictured above, participated in a Children’s Fair Saturday, May 21 at The Dalles City Park, to share information about the services they provide, offering many crafts and activities for children’s entertainment.

Above, 6-year-old John Hiasch participates in a demonstration by Certified Passenger Safety Technician Michael Holloran to teach parents about the importance of booster seats.

