The Dalles Children's Fair.

Groups such as Safe Kids Columbia Gorge and Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, pictured above, participated in a Children’s Fair Saturday, May 21 at The Dalles City Park, to share information about the services they provide, offering many crafts and activities for children’s entertainment.
Above, 6-year-old John Hiasch participates in a demonstration by Certified Passenger Safety Technician Michael Holloran to teach parents about the importance of booster seats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.