The Dalles High finished sixth in the 5A division of last weekend’s OSAA Cheerleading State Championships.
The Riverhawk squad, coached by Kelsey Wallace, scored 83.10 points, a combination of building skills, tumbling and jumps and overall routine. Lebanon won the 5A division with 100.8 points.
Hood River, coached by Lisa Kawachi, competed in the coed division, scoring 90 points for seventh place. Westview High of Beaverton won with 107 points.
