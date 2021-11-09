Ella Zimmerman finished 37th overall to lead Columbia High runners at the windy Class 1A state cross country championships last weekend.
Zimmerman, a junior, covered the damp 5,000-meter layout at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco in 21 minutes, six seconds. Zimmerman qualified as an individual based on her 12th-place finish at the Oct. 30 regional cross country meet at South Whidbey High School in Langley, WA. She was sixth in the Trico League championship race the week prior.
Columbia finished 15 out of 16 1A boys teams at the state meet. The Bruins were led by junior Camden Uffelman, who was 46th overall. Course conditions and a brisk wind made fast times a premium.
Columbia’s other state meet finishers were: Sophomore August Lorincz, 93rd; frosh Noah Slayton, 98th; sophomore Henry Wilson, 108th; senior Dominic Davidson, 137th; frosh Garrett Koch, 139th; and Cole Wooding, 156th. Columbia scored 306 team points.
Trico League champion Seton Catholic won the 1A girls race with 52 points, Seton’s sophomore Alexis Leone was the individual champion in 18:05. La Center of the Trico League was third. Lakeside won the boys meet. La Center was the top Trico boys team, finishing 12th.
Six of Columbia’s seven varsity boys runners are underclassmen.
Commented