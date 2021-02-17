Former Columbia High football standout Ken Mace is the head coach at Woodburn High School in the Willamette Valley.
Mace, who teaches health and physical education in Woodburn School District, has been an assistant coach for the Bulldogs since 2018. Mace was a standout lineman at Columbia from 1999 to 2003; and played offensive line at Feather River Junior College in Quincy, Calif., and Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Mace played at Feather River for former EOU head coach Rob Cushman and one-time Columbia High assistant Steve Amrine, now head coach at Kelso High. Mace was an assistant coach at La Grande High School before he was promoted to head coach in 2012. He was an assistant coach at McKay High in Salem for two years, and head coach in Marsing Idaho, for a year, before joining Woodburn’s staff.
