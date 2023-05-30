Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Dalles junior Zoe LeBreton (16) steps into the batters box during a final home game in The Dalles. LeBreton went 1-for-3 at the plate and will lead the Riverhawks into a May 30 semifinal match up with Scappoose (result after printed deadline).
The No. 2-ranked Tri-Valley Conference champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (24-3) advanced to the OSAA Class 4A softball semifinals following an, 18-2, quarterfinal home win over the No. 7-ranked Astoria High Fishermen (19-7) on May 26.
The Riverhawks faced the No. 6-ranked Scappoose High (21-5) Indians in a semifinal contest Tuesday at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles (result was after the printed edition deadline). The winner advances to the June 3 final versus the winner of Tuesday’s semi between the No. 4-ranked Pendleton High Buckaroos (23-6) and the No. 1-ranked Henley High Hornets (21-3). The finals will be played at the University of Oregon’s Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, had a great start versus the Fishermen as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by junior Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai (2-for-3, five RBI).
“It was very awesome to get the win; I’m very proud of the girls and they’ve all worked very hard this year,” said Macnab. “In this game, they demonstrated all the things in softball that help you win, like strong baserunning, great pitching and great hitting. When all those forces come together, then you’re able to win, so that was really cool. They (Fishermen) are a good team and they put some pressure on us early in the game. We’re just doing the things that we need to do to win games.”
The Riverhawks momentum continued in the second when they had an amazing 10-run offensive explosion. After Astoria scored a run in the top of the second to make it 4-2, the Riverhawks put on an impressive offensive display that included two home runs by junior Jeilane Stewart (3-for-4, five RBI). Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai and freshman Madalynn Sagapolutele (1-for-2) also had RBIs to help contribute to the Riverhawk offense and extend the lead to 14-2.
“The way that Lindy pushes us in practice is something that we’ve needed and it’s coming through well for all of us right now,” said Stewart. “I’m just really proud of how well our team is playing together and how far we’ve come. I had so much fun and the hype from the large crowd here was nice to see and it was just an overall wonderful environment here today. I’m hoping that we can make it to the championship game. We just need to take it one game at a time and just continue to focus on practicing well.”
The Riverhawks added a run in the third, making it 15-2. In the bottom of the fourth, junior Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (1-for-2, three RBI) hammered a ball over the 200-foot center field fence for a three-run homer, putting The Dalles up 18-2 and ending the game early via the Mercy Rule. It was the Riverhawks’ 21st straight win.
The Riverhawks outhit the Fishermen 11-4, including four home runs to bring their record-breaking total to 68. They had strong offensive performances by Zoe LeBreton (1-for-3), Ella Smith (1-for-2, RBI) and senior pitcher Kennedy Abbas (2-for-3). Abbas struck out five and allowed one earned run.
“I was very surprised to win the player-of-the-year award, but I feel that our whole team deserves that, and I’m so proud of my teammates for helping us go so far in the playoffs,” said LeBreton, the Tri-Valley Conference player of the year. “Astoria came out and played really hard. We were excited because it was nice to see them put some pressure on early in the game when they had a lead.”
In a May 23, first-round home playoff game, the Riverhawks won, 16-0, over the Seaside High Seagulls (9-16). The Riverhawks jumped in front, 4-0, in the first inning, followed by a six-run second for a 10-0 advantage.
In the third, an Abbas RBI single and an RBI double by Sagapolutele helped extend the margin to 13-0. The Riverhawks added three more in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run homer over the 200-foot left field fence by sophomore Despina Seufalemua (3-for-3, two RBI). The contest concluded after four innings.
“Coming out and getting on the board early and playing with a high intensity level is the way we like to do things so that we can get the job done fast,” said Macnab. “The girls have what it takes to go all the way, they really do. We’re just taking it one game at a time. We were focused on coming out strong and we also took advantage of some of their errors (four). I know what our girls are capable of doing and they wanted to win this first playoff game real bad. We’re just hoping that we’ll make it to the finals in Eugene, which would be really amazing.”
Abbas tossed a no-hitter to help lead the Riverhawks to the victory. The Riverhawks had 13 hits and were led on offense by sophomore Despina Seufalemua (3-for-3, home run, two RBI), LeBreton (2-for-3, two RBI), Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (2-for-4, two RBI), Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai (1-for-1, two RBI) and Madison Brock (1-for-3, two RBI).
“I’m pretty proud of my team and we’re just doing great,” said Abbas, the TVC pitcher of the year. “I wouldn’t have been able to get the no-hitter without the help from my teammates. This has been one of my goals all season, too, and it feels good. I definitely had another goal to win an all-league pitcher award and it feels good to have all my hard work pay off. It was pretty important to win our first playoff game. I think we definitely love to come out and show what we can do and just put it all out onto the field like there’s no tomorrow and it felt great to get the win.”
The Riverhawks had nine players who were selected for TVC all league awards. Stewart earned a first team catcher all conference award. Seufalemua earned a first team utility all conference award. Sagapolutele and Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai both earned first team outfielder all conference awards. Keiliani Crichton-Tunai earned a first team all conference infielder award. Brock earned a second team infielder all conference award. Sydney Newby (first base) and Smith (outfielder) both earned honorable mention awards.
