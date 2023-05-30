TD SB MVP #16_MBG3141.jpg

The Dalles junior Zoe LeBreton (16) steps into the batters box during a final home game in The Dalles. LeBreton went 1-for-3 at the plate and will lead the Riverhawks into a May 30 semifinal match up with Scappoose (result after printed deadline).

The No. 2-ranked Tri-Valley Conference champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (24-3) advanced to the OSAA Class 4A softball semifinals following an, 18-2, quarterfinal home win over the No. 7-ranked Astoria High Fishermen (19-7) on May 26.

The Riverhawks faced the No. 6-ranked Scappoose High (21-5) Indians in a semifinal contest Tuesday at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles (result was after the printed edition deadline). The winner advances to the June 3 final versus the winner of Tuesday’s semi between the No. 4-ranked Pendleton High Buckaroos (23-6) and the No. 1-ranked Henley High Hornets (21-3). The finals will be played at the University of Oregon’s Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.