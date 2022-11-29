The Dalles High Riverhawks swim team started practice Nov. 14 at the Gorge Athletic Club in The Dalles with 15 swimmers on the boys and girls squads.

The Riverhawk swimmers, guided by head Coach Shea Macnab and assistant coach Nate Timmons, start a 13-event schedule Dec. 9 with a meet at Scappoose High School. They’ll follow with back-to-back meets as they’ll also compete in the Dec. 10 Lions Invitational meet in the Eisenschmidt Pool in St. Helens.