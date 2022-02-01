The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams competed in their fourth meet of the season Jan. 29 at Redmond, where they amassed 22 top-five finishes.
Led by two-time winner Skyler Coburn, the Hawks’ boys notched 11 top-5s to get second place with 245 points behind winner Redmond (382 points) in the four-team event. Coburn, a junior, won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1 minute, 28.49 seconds and he combined with teammates Carter Randall, Wesley Parker, and Michael Cole to win the 400-meter freestyle relay in 4:31.61.
Coburn recorded a total of four top-5s, including helping lead the Hawks to second in the 200 free relay (1:53.47) along with Randall, Parker, and Cole. Coburn was runner-up in the 200 free (2:27.06); Randall was second in the 100-meter butterfly.
Cole swam to two second-place finishes in individual events. He was runner-up in the 50-meter free (25.74) behind Redmond’s Ryan Konop (24.91) and was second in the 100 free (1:00.66).
The Hawks’ girls swimmers recorded 11 top-5s, highlighted by runner-up finishes in individual events by junior Lydia DiGennaro and senior Hannah Haight to help The Dalles get second in team scoring with 285 points. Pendleton took first with 589 points. DiGennaro took second in the 100-meter free (1:08.57), followed by teammate Kennedy Abbas in third (1:10.50) and junior Reta Rincon in seventh.
Haight swam to second place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.11 and she had top-five swims in three other events, including third place in the 200 individual medley. Haight combined with teammates Addison Little, DiGennaro and Abbas to get second in the 400 free relay (5:13.80) and third in the 200 free relay (2:18.47).
The Dalles will compete in its fifth meet of the season Thursday at the Hood River Aquatic Center, followed by the Intermountain Conference District Meet Feb. 12 also in Hood River.
Commented