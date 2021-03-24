Following an impressive 27-6 season-opening win at Putnam, The Dalles High Riverhawks had hoped their momentum would continue in their home opener Friday against visiting La Salle. Things were on course until second-half turnovers and the high-flying Falcons derailed the Riverhawks, 41-6, in a Special District 1 Class 5A football game.
The Dalles (1-1), guided by Coach Andy Codding, had a solid first-half performance, trailing 7-6 at intermission. However, the Falcons (2-1) had everything going their way in the second half, outscoring the home team, 34-0. The Riverhawks were unable to overcome seven turnovers.
“We had a good first half, but it was a story of two halves,” said Codding. “We came out and had some mental lapses in the second half and unfortunately we lost the momentum that we were trying to carry over from halftime. We have our work cut out for us in getting ready for Wilson next week. The kids’ job is going be to just flush this one, learn from it and then hopefully play better next week.”
The Riverhawks play the Class 6A Wilson Trojans (1-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sid White Field on the Wahtonka campus. Wilson is coming off a 28-18 loss to Portland’s Lincoln High.
The entire 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Friday’s contest was the Riverhawks’ first home game since Nov. 16, 2019, when they won, 58-51, against Tillamook in the OSAA Class 4A state playoffs.
“It’s nice to have a home game, but it’s kind of unusual this time of the year and it seems really weird to have such a small home crowd, but that’s all we’re allowed at this point,” said Codding. “It’s nice that our kids were finally able to feel the environment of a home game.”
La Salle, a 2019 OSAA Class 5A state playoff team, took the kickoff from The Dalles sophomore placekicker Lizandro Garcia Rocha and scored a touchdown on its opening possession to go ahead 7-0 with 9:03 showing on the scoreboard. The Dalles responded behind Jaxon Pullen’s 44-yard return of the ensuing kickoff. The junior flyback, who finished with eight carries, and 62 yards rushing, set up The Dalles at the Falcon 42-yard line. The Riverhawks’ nine-play, 33-yard drive stalled at the La Salle nine-yard line though, as The Dalles was unable to convert a fourth-and-two play.
On their next offensive series, the Riverhawks put together an impressive 12-play, 76-yard second quarter scoring drive, highlighted by a 26-yard pass from senior quarterback Skyler Leeson (6-for-14 passing, 50 yards) to senior receiver Jesse Larson (three receptions, 47 yards) for a first down at La Salle’s 47. The Dalles senior running back Dusty Dodge (10 carries, 21 yards rushing) capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt failed, but The Dalles was on the scoreboard.
“In the first half we were feeling pretty good and then in the second half, we just lost our focus,” said Dodge. “Next week is going to be a better game. We’re going to go to practice this week and fix all of our mistakes and make sure that we don’t make those anymore. I was glad to be back here playing on our home field. It definitely was a little overwhelming though and it seemed like there was lots of pressure on us. It was a tough game, but we’re going to forget about it and just try to get everything dialed in for next week.”
The Dalles had two more offensive possessions in the quarter, but La Salle’s defense was rock solid and stopped both Riverhawk drives.
“We eliminated mistakes in the first half and then we had a whole bunch of them in the second half,” said Codding. “We had some drives stalled by penalties in the first half and shot ourselves in the foot with several other penalties during the game. We just have to learn from our mistakes. We have a really young and inexperienced group that is in the process of getting better. We just need to see that process continuing every week.”
The Dalles received the second half kickoff and was quickly in La Salle territory following a 31-yard return by Pullen to the Falcon 45-yard line. Dodge ran two yards to the Falcon 43, before La Salle intercepted a Leeson pass – one of seven second-half Riverhawk turnovers. The Falcons capitalized on the miscue and scored to take a 14-6 lead with 10:20 left in the third. La Salle scored again just five seconds later after recovering a Riverhawk fumble.
La Salle continued to benefit from The Dalles mistakes (interceptions, fumbles) and scored three more TDs in the quarter. The game’s final score was a 101-yard interception return by La Salle junior defensive back Riley Peterson with 1:42 left in the third period.
Commented