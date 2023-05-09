The Dalles High Riverhawk girls golf team competed in its final regular season tournament on May 3 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks. The Riverhawks had two golfers participating at Banks with junior Katelyn Vassar and sophomore Anna Schuemann.

The Dalles, guided by second-year Coach Nate Timmons, was unable to have a four-player score in the six-team event, which also included Catlin Gabel, Riverdale, Banks, Valley Catholic, and Gladstone.