The Dalles High Riverhawk girls golf team competed in its final regular season tournament on May 3 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks. The Riverhawks had two golfers participating at Banks with junior Katelyn Vassar and sophomore Anna Schuemann.
The Dalles, guided by second-year Coach Nate Timmons, was unable to have a four-player score in the six-team event, which also included Catlin Gabel, Riverdale, Banks, Valley Catholic, and Gladstone.
“They played pretty well, and the course was actually 1,000 yards farther than the last time we played at Banks (March 13), because that’s the way the regional will be set up,” said Timmons. “It was awesome for Katelynn and Anna to play at Banks again prior to the regional and I think all four of our girls will do pretty good there.”
Vassar shot 99 and Schuemann shot a 134. Vassar, Schuemann, senior Paige Compton and sophomore Madison Grant competed in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A regional tourney May 8-9 in Banks. Vasser qualified for the Class 5A state tournament last year.
“It’s not going to be easy for Katelynn to qualify for state, because only the top-five individual scorers will advance, so she will definitely have to play her best,” said Timmons. “It’s going to be more challenging for her this year because of the new format, but I still like her chances to qualify. She’s the only player on our team who will have a shot at going to state. I really miss Nellie Wilkinson, because she’s one of our best players, but she’s out for the remainder of the season with a back injury.”
Wilkinson, a junior, last played April 10 at Pendleton and she shot a team-best 101, but she has been unable to compete since that event. Wilkinson shot a season- best 99 on March 28 in the Riverhawk Invitational at The Dalles Country Club. Vassar shot a personal-best 80 on April 18 in The Dalles and she’ll more than likely need to equal that score or lower it to advance to state.
The boys and girls state tournament is May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
The Riverhawks’ boys squad of Ken Miller, Joe Codding, Keeler Lawson, Leighton Voodre and Cooper Cummings played a practice round at Banks on May 4 to help them prepare for regionals. The Riverhawk boys team is considered one of the favorites to finish among the top teams at regionals and earn a state qualifying spot for a second straight year.
