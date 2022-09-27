The Dalles boys soccer versus Estacada

Coach Jesus Granados and his players get ready for the Sept. 22 home game against Estacada.Mike Weber photo

The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team nearly got its first Tri-Valley Conference win on the road Sept. 20 at Crook County before settling for a 2-2 tie.

The Dalles senior forward Kenny Martinez and sophomore midfielder Anthony Santana scored goals in the tie with the Cowboys at Crook County High School in Prineville.