The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team continued to show that it’s a contender for the Class 5A Intermountain Conference title with two second-place finishes last week.
The Hawks, guided by Coach Dan Telles, took second place March 28 in the five-team Pendleton Invitational Tournament at the Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton. The Dalles’ score of 374 was five strokes behind the first-place La Grande High Tigers at 369. It marked the Hawks’ second runner-up finish this year and it followed a win March 18 at The Dalles Country Club.
“The kids played well at Pendleton and we had six players competing because we have guys who are battling for positions within our team,” said Telles.
Two Hawks finished in the top-five out of 30 golfers that were competing in the event. Junior Joe Codding, who has led the Hawks in scoring every week, shot 90 to lead The Dalles’ quartet; he was third overall. Junior Kenneth Miller was one stroke behind at 91 for a fifth-place individual finish. Junior Keeler Lawson shot 95 and Senior Chase Sam shot 98 to round out the Hawks’ top four. Connor Sam (100) and Leighton Voodre (113) shot non-counting scores.
Hood River was third, Hermiston fourth and Pendleton fifth. La Grande’s John Remly earned medalist honors with his score of 76.
On April 1, the Hawks competed in the six-team Dufur Invitational Tournament at The Dalles Country Club. The Hawks took second with a score of 471. Stanfield/Echo took first place at 457. Miller was medalist with a personal-best score of 83 on two rounds of the nine-hole course. Chase Sam also shot a personal-best score of 89 to take second overall. Miller and Chase Sam entered the event as individuals and were not included in The Dalles’ team score.
The Hawks’ quartet of Voodre (105), Ben Kramer (129), Connor Sam (103) and Alex LaVine (134) made up The Dalles’ team score at Friday’s tournament. Logan Baumgartner shot a non-counting score of 138.
“This was a great tournament for our younger players to get their feet wet,” said Telles.
The Hawks play in their next event April 11 at 8:15 a.m. at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
