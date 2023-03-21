The Dalles High Riverhawks swept a March 18 doubleheader to start their 2023 season, 12-2 and 18-5, over the visiting Baker High Bulldogs at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
In Game 1, the Riverhawks (2-0) jumped in front, 3-0. Baker (0-3) came back with two runs in the fifth, trimming the margin to 3-2. The Dalles then had an offensive explosion in the sixth, scoring nine runs to build a 12-2 lead and end the contest early via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
The Dalles senior pitcher Riley Brock had a strong performance as he had 12 strikeouts. The Riverhawks are guided by first-year Coach Pat Clark. The team was led offensively by the senior trio of Braden Schwartz (1-for-3, RBI), Nathan Hedges (2-for-4) and Diego Gonzalez (1-for-2).
“I was pretty excited, and this was something that I’ve been looking forward to since I was hired in August,” said Clark. “You can’t ask for more than two big wins to start the season.”
In Game 2, Baker grabbed an early 4-0 advantage. The Dalles quickly erased the deficit by scoring eight runs in the bottom half of the frame to go up 8-4. Baker added a run in the second and The Dalles scored five runs to make it 13-5 after two innings. The Dalles then got four in the third and one more in the fifth, extending the margin to 18-5. The contest concluded after five innings with the Mercy Rule.
The Dalles had three players with multiple hits, led by Agidius (3-for-4, three RBI), Braden Schwartz (2-for-3, three RBI) and his brother Avery Schwartz (2-for-4, two RBI). Hedges (1-for-2, RBI), Gonzalez (1-for-1, RBI) and Alvarado (1-for-3, two RBI).
The trio of starting pitcher Henry Begay and relievers Manatu Crichton-Tunai and Sam Shaver combined for nine strikeouts. The Dalles plays a noon doubleheader Saturday versus the Class 3A Sisters High Outlaws (2-1).
