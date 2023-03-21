The Dalles High Riverhawks swept a March 18 doubleheader to start their 2023 season, 12-2 and 18-5, over the visiting Baker High Bulldogs at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.

In Game 1, the Riverhawks (2-0) jumped in front, 3-0. Baker (0-3) came back with two runs in the fifth, trimming the margin to 3-2. The Dalles then had an offensive explosion in the sixth, scoring nine runs to build a 12-2 lead and end the contest early via the 10-run Mercy Rule.