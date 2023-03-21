The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team opened its season in a Class 4A tournament March 14 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks. Junior Katelyn Vassar and senior Paige Compton played for The Dalles.
Despite less than ideal weather conditions with standing water, Vassar shot 101 and Compton shot 140.
“It was really wet and very rainy, but it wasn’t too bad for my first round of the season,” said Vassar, a 2022 Class 5A state tournament qualifier. The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Nate Timmons, have five players but only two available at Banks.
Coach Timmons said, “I’m super excited about the season and I’m really looking forward to hopefully seeing Katelyn qualify for state again and I also think Nellie (Wilkinson) will have a chance to do that, too.”
The Riverhawks will compete in their next event Friday at 10 a.m. in the Dufur Invitational tournament.
The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team started the season with impressive wins in its first two tournaments last week.
The Riverhawks trio of seniors Joe Codding (91), Keeler Lawson (93), Kenneth Miller (93) and Leighton Voodre (100) shot 377 to take first place in the Hood River Valley High Invitational Tournament March 13 at Indian Creek Golf Course. The Dalles, guided by Coach Dan Telles, followed the win at Indian Creek with another victory in the March 17 Riverhawk Invitational Tournament at The Dalles Country Club.
“There was a lot of good teams here, but our kids are really playing well,” said Telles. The Riverhawks’ quartet of Codding (81), Voodre (90), Lawson (91) and Sam (101) combined for a 363 over two loops on the nine-hole course. Codding recorded another strong second-place finish. The Riverhawks will play in their next event April 4 at Juniper Golf Course in Redmond.
